Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 9,891 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

