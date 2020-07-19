Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,565,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.