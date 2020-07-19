Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

