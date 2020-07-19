Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

