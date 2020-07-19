Telemus Capital LLC Sells 730 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

