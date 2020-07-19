Telemus Capital LLC Invests $333,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

DKNG stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

