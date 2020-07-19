Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $14,489,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $65,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,332 shares in the company, valued at $825,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,241 shares of company stock worth $18,336,990 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

