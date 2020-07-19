Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,054 Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

