Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Nikola Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.