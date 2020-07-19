Telemus Capital LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $81.20 on Friday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,203,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,194,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

