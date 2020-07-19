Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.8% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 307,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

