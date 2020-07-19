Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 300 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sun Communities by 38.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

