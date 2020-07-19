Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $74.26 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

