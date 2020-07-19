Telemus Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $103.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

