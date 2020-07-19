Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xylem were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

