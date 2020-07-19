Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 18,595 Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 449.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.38% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 116,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

