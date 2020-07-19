Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 810 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,561 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

