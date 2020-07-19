Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $86,000 Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 32,660.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AON by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

