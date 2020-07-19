Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 296,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,724,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

A has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of A opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.