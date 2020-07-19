Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $297.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,720.03 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.