Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nike were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.