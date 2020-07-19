Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

