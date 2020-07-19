Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $113,000 Holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBSE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NBSE stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

