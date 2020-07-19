Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 90.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

