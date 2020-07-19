Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,565 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in City were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of City by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.19 million. City had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

