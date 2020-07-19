Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $133.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

