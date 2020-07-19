InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

InVitae stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $34,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,231 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $19,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InVitae by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InVitae by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

