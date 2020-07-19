Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.69.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

