Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

FCT opened at $10.75 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

