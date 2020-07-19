Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after buying an additional 1,499,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 125,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

