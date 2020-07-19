Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 783,363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,045 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5,609.1% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AU opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
