Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 783,363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,045 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5,609.1% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 71,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 45,479 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

