4,267 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

