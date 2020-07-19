Parallel Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.