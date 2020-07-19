Parallel Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair PLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair PLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited
4,267 Shares in SYSCO Co. Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
4,267 Shares in SYSCO Co. Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report