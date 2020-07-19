Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1,400.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,520,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 19,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,865 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

