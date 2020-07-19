Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after acquiring an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a PE ratio of -24.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.