Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 508.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of DAL opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

