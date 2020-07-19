Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,793 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9,725.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.