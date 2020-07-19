Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Position Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

