Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,059 shares of company stock worth $5,348,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.