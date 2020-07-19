Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Intuit stock opened at $289.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.53 and its 200-day moving average is $275.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.