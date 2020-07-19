Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 580,814 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

