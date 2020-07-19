Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,945 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 582,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of CMC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.