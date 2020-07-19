North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 175 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,034,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $432.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

