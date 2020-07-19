Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Position Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $331,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

