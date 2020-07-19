15,561 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HTLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $152,000 in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair PLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Pentair PLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited
4,267 Shares in SYSCO Co. Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
4,267 Shares in SYSCO Co. Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report