15,561 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HTLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

