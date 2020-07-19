Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.93.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

