Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $1,292,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $155.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,827.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

