Parallel Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $87.51 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

