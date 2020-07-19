Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

