Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.